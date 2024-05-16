ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Pryor Cashman Client Likely Story To Co-Produce 'Power Ballad' Starring Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP
Contributor
Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore
Pryor Cashman client Likely Story has entered into a co-production agreement with Treasure Entertainment for the latest feature film from director John Carney.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of James A. Janowitz
Photo of Briana Hill
Photo of Simon Pulman
Photo of Karen Robson
Photo of Amy Stein Simonds
Photo of Anne S. Atkinson
Photo of Joshua M. Greenberg
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pryor Cashman client Likely Story has entered into a co-production agreement with Treasure Entertainment for the latest feature film from director John Carney.

Titled "Power Ballad," this musical comedy will feature Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in the lead roles as a wedding singer and declining pop star who collaborate to write a song.

Carney told The Hollywood Reporter about the project: "I'm thrilled to collaborate with such talented individuals. My friend Peter and I have been developing this script for years, and having Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas on board feels like a dream come true."

Pryor Cashman Partners James Janowitz, Briana Hill, Simon Pulman, Karen Robson, and Amy Stein Simonds; and Counsel Anne Atkinson and Joshua Greenberg provided legal counsel to Likely Story for the international co-production of the film.

Learn more using the links below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James A. Janowitz
James A. Janowitz
Photo of Briana Hill
Briana Hill
Photo of Simon Pulman
Simon Pulman
Photo of Karen Robson
Karen Robson
Photo of Amy Stein Simonds
Amy Stein Simonds
Photo of Anne S. Atkinson
Anne S. Atkinson
Photo of Joshua M. Greenberg
Joshua M. Greenberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Pryor Cashman Client Likely Story To Co-Produce 'Power Ballad' Starring Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Contributor
Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More