Pryor Cashman client Likely Story has entered into a co-production agreement with Treasure Entertainment for the latest feature film from director John Carney.

Titled "Power Ballad," this musical comedy will feature Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in the lead roles as a wedding singer and declining pop star who collaborate to write a song.

Carney told The Hollywood Reporter about the project: "I'm thrilled to collaborate with such talented individuals. My friend Peter and I have been developing this script for years, and having Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas on board feels like a dream come true."

Pryor Cashman Partners James Janowitz, Briana Hill, Simon Pulman, Karen Robson, and Amy Stein Simonds; and Counsel Anne Atkinson and Joshua Greenberg provided legal counsel to Likely Story for the international co-production of the film.

