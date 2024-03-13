ARTICLE

Every episode of Henry Gola's Hosted Payload podcast features both the latest satellite and space law news on the Orbital Debrief and in-depth conversation with an industry insider about a space-related film or show. This month, Henry and Mike Carlson from Amazon Kuiper agree that you can probably skip the new Netflix movie Spaceman, and Chloe Hawker breaks down the FCC's draft rules for connecting satellites to cell phones.

Hosted Payload Episode 12: Mike Carlson / Spaceman

