United States: Sheppard Mullin Represents Actor-Director Emilio Estevez In Sale Of World Rights To "The Way: Chapter 2"

Sheppard Mullin partner Robb Klein represented actor-director Emilio Estevez in connection with the acquisition of world sales rights by Goodfellas for his new film "The Way: Chapter 2." Estevez is writing and directing the film, which is being produced by his production company, E2 Films. The deal was recently featured in Deadline.

