United States:
Sheppard Mullin Represents Actor-Director Emilio Estevez In Sale Of World Rights To "The Way: Chapter 2"
07 March 2024
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Sheppard Mullin partner Robb Klein represented actor-director
Emilio Estevez in connection with the acquisition of world sales
rights by Goodfellas for his new film "The Way: Chapter
2." Estevez is writing and directing the film, which is being
produced by his production company, E2 Films. The deal was recently
featured in Deadline.
