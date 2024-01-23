The 2024 edition of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival will feature a keynote speech and documentary film premiere by chart-topping band and Pryor Cashman client The Black Keys.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, the band's guitarist and drummer, respectively, will be featured at the festival, which runs March 8-16 in Austin, TX. In addition to their keynote speech, they'll be presenting the world premiere of This is a Film About The Black Keys, which showcases the Akron, OH duo's history.

Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment Group, represented The Black Keys in connection with the project, including negotiating all financing and production agreements on behalf of the band and the film.

Photo of The Black Keys by Kenny Sun, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.

