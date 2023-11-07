Pryor Cashman was nationally recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2024 "Law Firm of the Year" for its exceptional work in the Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television category.

Additionally, Pryor Cashman received 29 national and local rankings in the 2024 "Best Law Firms" report, including 15 in Tier 1.

The 2024 guide cited the firm's outstanding performance in the following practice areas:

National Tier 1

Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Entertainment Law – Music

Immigration Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Real Estate

Metropolitan Tier 1

New York City Copyright Law Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television Entertainment Law – Music Family Law Immigration Law Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Labor & Employment Litigation – Real Estate Real Estate Law



Los Angeles Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures & Television



The Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are released independently and based on an annual peer-reviewed survey. Learn more using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.