Pryor Cashman Partner Amy Stein Simonds, a member of the Media + Entertainment Group, has been named to the 2023 Hollywood's New Leader list by Variety.

The annual list "highlights the creatives and executives in film, TV, music, agencies, management, law and talent newly emergent at the forefront of the entertainment industry."

In her Variety profile, Amy talks about the role she expects to play working on deals in post-strike Hollywood:

"We need to be there for our clients to get things done and out and finished as quickly as possible," she says. "There are going to be, knock on wood, a firestorm of projects needing our attention. The biggest hurdle is TBD, since we don't know what has been agreed to. We'll have to navigate that once it comes in."

See the full Hollywood's New Leaders of 2023 list using the link below.

