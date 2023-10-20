United States:
Local Broadcast Affiliates Seeking Retrans Consent For Streaming Services
20 October 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Local broadcast TV affiliates are looking for new revenue
sources and have requested retransmission privileges for streaming
services. In this article in Independent Communications
News, Kelley Drye's Tom Cohen and Mike Dover examine the issue and why they
believe the FCC should decline their request .
