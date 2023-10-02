Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, spoke with The Current about what's next for TV and streaming media in post-strike Hollywood.

In "Bigger costs, more ads: What Hollywood could look like after the writers' strike," Simon describes what he expects to see in post-strike dealmaking:

The age of streaming peak TV has certainly led to more niche projects being produced, and it's likely we'll see fewer of those being greenlit now — and probably quicker cancellations for shows that don't succeed. However, projects that are fresh creative takes, are based on strong and recognizable IP, and/or are led by star talent will remain very attractive to the marketplace.

He also notes that advertising is likely to play a larger role in the streaming model going forward:

The reality is that the [media] business has been trying to find a new "post-cable" business paradigm, and based on the recent moves by all of the media companies, they have realized that advertising is an essential piece of the puzzle.

Read the full article using the link below.