In an opinion yesterday, Judge Gardephe dismissed a complaint (see our prior coverage here) brought by Liberty Tax Service against the makers of the TV show "Better Call Saul" for depicting an allegedly similar business, "Sweet Liberty Tax Services," as a criminal enterprise. In the show, the business is run by Craig Kettleman, who had been convicted of embezzlement in an earlier season but then opened "Sweet Liberty Tax Services" with his wife after being released from prison.

Under Second Circuit law, using a mark in this way is protected so long as it is artistically relevant and not explicitly misleading. Judge Gardephe agreed with the Defendants that the "Sweet Liberty" name was artistically relevant insofar as it was intended to be "richly ironic":