Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the lack of data transparency from streaming services, which is an issue in the ongoing Hollywood strike.

In "The ratings fight at the heart of the strikes: Will Netflix and others share more data?," Simon explains how the streaming model doesn't differentiate between different levels of success for a TV show or movie—and therefore doesn't compensate creators and performers when they're part of a big hit:

"Under the current streaming model, talent does better, almost all of the time, through increased fees, plus some kind of buyout, for any show that is a failure or is a middling or partial success," said Simon Pulman, a partner and co-chair of the entertainment practice at Pryor Cashman LLP. "Where talent doesn't do better is when you have a home run — a 'Seinfeld' or 'The Walking Dead.'"

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

