Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, wrote an article for Variety that outlines how television studios and creators will need to change their approaches to project development as the marketplace continues to shift.

In "Post-Peak TV Rules: Navigating a Disciplined Marketplace," Simon notes that the era of big spending on TV shows "with little or no regard to commercial viability or performance" is ending, and that it now "seems inevitable that we will need to revert to a more disciplined and pragmatic approach to the entertainment marketplace."

He discusses the key principles to consider for new projects, including being more focused on clear business value, evaluating the quality of IP-driven projects more carefully, pivoting away from casting A-List stars, and more.

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

