Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about Hollywood's increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI), which is fueling a spike in hiring for AI roles at studios, even as the actors' and writers' unions continue their strike.

In "As actors and writers push back on automation, Hollywood is in the midst of an AI hiring boom," Simon points out that the studios and streamers can't risk putting a potentially important business initiative like AI on hold:

"There is a fear that if they don't explore this, they're going to be left behind in some way — whether it's via their competitors utilizing technologies that they don't yet understand, or whether it's frankly complete upstarts," said Simon Pulman, a partner and co-chair of the entertainment practice at Pryor Cashman LLP. Pulman added: "If you're a cynic, there's probably a little bit of an efficiency piece to it. Some of these roles I've seen have pretty high-level salary. If that can save them millions of dollars in efficiencies over the coming years, that might very well be worth it."

