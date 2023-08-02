Pryor Cashman Partner Briana Hill, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment Group, Film, TV + Podcast Group, and M+E Transactions and Financing Practice, spoke with Variety about the possibility of studios and streamers terminating deals as the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike continues.

In "Force Majeure Terminations for First Look, Overall Deals at Struck Companies Coming as Early as Aug. 1," Briana notes that in the cases where big-name creators have "no selective suspension or termination" provisions in their term agreements, the studios can't "cherry pick" among which of those deals to terminate.

She also says that it's not yet clear how, exactly, the threat of ending deals will play out, given the evolving nature of the strike and negotiations:

"These strikes haven been so strange in so many ways, in terms of how things are playing out in the court of public opinion," Hill said. "There are a lot of things in entertainment that are strictly contractual, and a lot of things that are not. Ultimately, it's going to come down to relationships and the culture at each individual studio or platform."

