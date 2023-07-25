Now that the Hollywood writers' strike has been joined by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union, there is a renewed focus on the possibility of obtaining waivers that allow certain film or TV projects to start/continue production.

For the duration of the strike, SAG-AFTRA members are unable to render any services for struck Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) companies. However, even though the SAG-AFTRA strike is in its early days, the union is starting to grant waivers that allow "truly independent" film and television projects to continue with production. In order to qualify for these waivers, prospective projects must be unaffiliated with struck AMPTP companies and sign the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

As noted in Deadline and other industry news sources, projects including high-profile productions from indie powerhouse A24, The Chosen TV series and the films Mother Mary and Death of a Unicorn, have already received waivers and are able to resume production.

Receiving one of these waivers is not simple, and even projects with waivers will need to be careful about staying within the boundaries of the SAG-AFTRA rules. Lawyers in Pryor Cashman's Media + Entertainment Group are currently engaged in helping producers obtain and use SAG-AFTRA waivers—we are available to guide producers through the process and interface with SAG-AFTRA on their behalf.

