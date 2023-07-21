United States:
Hill Discusses Actors' Strike On Bloomberg Law Podcast
21 July 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partner Briana Hill, co-chair of the Media +
Entertainment Group, Film, TV + Podcast Group, and M+E Transactions
and Financing Practice, appeared on the Bloomberg Law
podcast to discuss the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.
On the "Actors' Strike Shuts Down Hollywood,"
Briana talks with host June Grasso about the compensation
structures for actors, the impact of streaming on residuals for
performers, and other key topics driving the strike by Hollywood
actors and writers
Listen to the full episode in your podcast app or using the link
below.
