Pryor Cashman Partner Briana Hill, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment Group, Film, TV + Podcast Group, and M+E Transactions and Financing Practice, appeared on the Bloomberg Law podcast to discuss the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

On the "Actors' Strike Shuts Down Hollywood," Briana talks with host June Grasso about the compensation structures for actors, the impact of streaming on residuals for performers, and other key topics driving the strike by Hollywood actors and writers

