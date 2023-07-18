To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media +
Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, appeared on Fox 5 News
New York's Good Day New York to discuss the ongoing
Hollywood strike, with the SAG-AFTRA actors union joining the
striking writers on Thursday.
Simon spoke with host Rosanna Scotto about the expansion of the
strike, the "seismic impact" of streaming platforms on
actors and writers, how the strike might impact the creation of new
movies and TV shows, and more.
