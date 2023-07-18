Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, appeared on Fox 5 News New York's Good Day New York to discuss the ongoing Hollywood strike, with the SAG-AFTRA actors union joining the striking writers on Thursday.

Simon spoke with host Rosanna Scotto about the expansion of the strike, the "seismic impact" of streaming platforms on actors and writers, how the strike might impact the creation of new movies and TV shows, and more.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

