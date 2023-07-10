Pryor Cashman client Blumhouse Television announced a deal for a new horror series, The Bondsman, starring Kevin Bacon.

The series, which will run on Amazon Prime Video, was created by Grainger David and, according to Deadline, "is centered on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist."

Pryor Cashman M+E co-chairs Simon Pulman and Briana Hill represent Blumhouse TV.

Read more using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.