Pryor Cashman Partner Briana Hill, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment Group, Film, TV + Podcast Group, and M+E Transactions and Financing Practice, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the business implications of recent developments involving high-value first look and overall deals.

In "What Ryan Murphy's and Harry and Meghan's deals say about the state of Hollywood," Briana notes that even with inconsistent results from past deals at big streaming companies and Hollywood studios, "There will always be a demand and a premium paid for talent that can deliver, especially if someone has an established track record."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

