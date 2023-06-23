NAB 2023 was my 32nd straight NAB, and as I met with clients and shuttled from hall to hall, it was clearly apparent that technologies and solutions for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry are gradually arriving at their intended destination. This opinion may be somewhat of a surprise to those who feel that the introduction and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and IP (in this usage, Internet Protocol) is happening very quickly. However, note that I used the word "gradually" rather than "slowly" or "rapidly."

Here's why. When there are gradual changes in a specific area, people hardly notice them. But gradual changes in many areas combine to create the appearance of rapid change. It's certainly difficult to reduce all the technology offering categories demonstrated at NAB 2023 into select ones, but here are some that are and will continue to assist in "speeding the velocity of content to the consumer" and, yes, I should have trademarked that.

IP IS IMPORTANT TO MANY BUSINESSES AND HERE'S WHY

Given those 32 straight NAB shows, I have the luxury of being able to turn back time and learn from them. Thirty-four years ago, taking into account that NAB was not held in 2020 and 2021, one megabyte of hard disk-based storage had a street cost of $15. Apple computers, which we used at Avid in 1989, were large units capable of seating six internal cards. And linking together six external hard drives via SCSI to a Mac bus was fraught with difficulties. And yet, the digital nonlinear editing revolution had begun.

THE EVOLUTION OF IP AND ITS IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY

In 2015, while I was at Cisco Systems, we started a project which eventually became labeled as IP Fabric for Media. On paper, it was very clear that a spine-leaf architecture could have very tangible benefits versus traditional SDI—serial digital interface—implementations. However, these were early days and there were clearly things that needed to be addressed—for example, precision time protocol, end-device implementations (manufacturers who had yet to embrace IP), multiviewers, security concerns and the list goes on.

However, at NAB 2023, eight years later, gradual evolution was very apparent. Major outside broadcast van (OBV) manufacturers have replaced SDI and have implemented IP. Traditional SDI-only vendors have done what the datacenter world did. That is, they have moved from purpose-built workstations to appliances to common-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware driven by IP, software and, ultimately, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Now, that isn't to say, "we're done," but the arguable eight-year evolution continues. Most importantly, it is here to stay and when we now see live event contribution occurring in the field and traversing the highly latent, highly impaired internet to then be switched, live, in the cloud, we know that IP has dramatically changed the M&E industry.

BENEFITS OF IP OVER TRADITIONAL SDI-BASED MATRIX ROUTERS

There are a few interesting dimensions to consider here. First, from a technical perspective, there are only so many inputs possible in a standard SDI-based matrix router. These limitations are addressed with the scalability found in IP technologies and at ever-decreasing price points while Gigabit throughput continues to increase.

CREATIVE AND ECONOMIC ADVANTAGES OF INTEGRATED APPLICATIONS

Second, from a creative standpoint, having integrated applications for audio and video switching, graphics, chat, etc., consolidate multiple devices into one "console" in which operations are streamlined and much easier to access.

THE POTENTIAL OF REMI IN COST SAVINGS

Finally, from an economic stance, there are considerable savings when these technologies converge to enable the Remote Integration Model (better known as REMI) where remote locations are connected and have a central point of management. According to a December 2022 study by Broadcast Management Group, REMI has the potential of representing a 70 percent savings in costs by reducing or eliminating satellite trucks, on-site equipment and personnel who no longer need to travel or be housed at the remoted location. I have personally been told by several major broadcasters that it is not unreasonable to assume a $75,000 per employee cost when a major, long-term event is held at a distant location.

LOOKING AHEAD: THE FUTURE OF THE M&E INDUSTRY WITH IP AND OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

When looked at as a whole—IP, REMI, remote workforce, geographically distributed teams, increasing network capacity and associated decreasing costs—these developments are having dramatic ramifications on the entire digital media supply chain. And, from a revenue and operational model, we will continue to see expensive real estate in major metropolitan areas—real estate that houses broadcast facilities—be under examination. Is it possible to downsize the physical footprint and increase capability with IP? Of course, it is. If your content production and distribution are increasing and your current facilities are incapable of scaling, you actually now have an opportunity to incorporate and transition to other methods.

NEXT ENTRY: AI FOR CONTENT CREATION

In my next entry, I will explore the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation. AI is already being used to automate various aspects of the content creation process, from scripting to editing. I will examine the advantages and challenges of using AI in content creation and explore how it is changing the face of the M&E industry.





The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is an annual conference and trade show that brings together professionals from the broadcast and media industries. The conference features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and exhibits showcasing the latest technology and trends in broadcasting. NAB provides a platform for industry leaders to network, exchange ideas, and learn about the latest developments in the field. Whether you are a broadcaster, content creator, technology provider, or a consulting firm like Alvarez & Marsal, NAB is the ultimate destination for anyone involved in the world of broadcasting (media & entertainment).

Originally published 3 May 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.