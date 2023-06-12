Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA members voted to authorize a strike under the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Contracts (the "TV/Theatrical Contracts"), if SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are unable to reach an agreement as they negotiate the TV/Theatrical Contracts.

Importantly, this vote DOES NOT necessarily mean that SAG-AFTRA members will strike. Instead, this vote allows for the SAG-AFTRA National Board to call a strike without having to seek further authorization from SAG-AFTRA members. This vote may be seen as SAG-AFTRA attempting to posture itself as negotiations of the TV/Theatrical Contracts begin this week (with the current TV/Theatrical Contracts set to expire June 30, 2023).

Most significantly for advertisers, the vote to strike only implicates the TV/Theatrical Contracts and not the SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contract (the "Commercials Contract"). Indeed, the Commercials Contract has a no-strike clause, which means that even if there is a strike under the Theatricals Contract, performers engaged under the Commercials Contract must continue to perform services under the Commercials Contract.

Advertisers that are producing projects that are subject to or incorporate the terms of the Codified Basic Agreement or Television Agreement, however, may be impacted. Advertisers should also consider whether planned advertising campaigns are related to entertainment content where production may be impacted.

For more information, see the Joint Policy Committee's statement announcing the vote.

