Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, wrote an article for Variety about key issues in the Hollywood writers' strike.

In "How to End the Writers Strike: Resolving the 3 Biggest Issues," Simon focuses on "the perceived ill of the pre-greenlight 'mini room'"; "the residuals formula for streaming"; and the desire "to address the use of generative AI technology in the writing process."

He discusses each issue in depth, and suggests that having both the studios and the writers focused on these problems is necessary to deal with the bigger issue facing the entertainment issue: "A long-term strike could result in both sides losing and a devastating hit to the Los Angeles economy - an outcome nobody wants."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

