Annual EEO Public File Report

Radio and television station employment units (SEUs) located in the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming with five or more full-time employees must prepare by Thursday June 1, 2023 , an annual EEO Public File Report (PFR). The report must be posted on the website belonging to each station in the SEU and uploaded to its online public inspection file at the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC's or Commission's) website.

Note: It is the licensee's responsibility to ensure the PFR is uploaded to the online public inspection file by the deadline. Files receive an electronic date/time stamp when uploaded to the online public file, making it clear to FCC staff if they are posted late.

The PFR should summarize the SEU's recruitment activity from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, including full-time positions filled, the recruitment sources used to advertise those job openings, and the total number of interviewees and hires produced by each recruitment source. The PFR must also include a summary of the SEU's recruitment initiatives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.