Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, spoke with Business Insider about the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike and its potential impact on the industry.

In "'Hey, Netflix! You broke it — now fix it': On the picket lines with Hollywood writers as they bring signs, slogans, and sunscreen to their fight against the studios for 'as long as it takes,'" Simon comments on the potential length and impact of the strike:

Simon Pulman, a partner and co-chair of the media and entertainment group at New York-headquartered law firm Pryor Cashman, told Insider the stoppage could be "prolonged," since he couldn't see an urgency on the part of the AMPTP to settle now that the strike had begun. As productions screech to a halt, he added, the impact on others — from craft services to payroll to crew members — is bound to be "massive."

"It's going to have a very big impact on the rest of the entertainment community," Pulman said.

