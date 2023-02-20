ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman client Twin Atlas, a Roblox-focused game development studio, has made a deal with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Productivity Media to adapt its game Creatures of Sonaria into an episodic TV series.

The game, which can be played on the Roblox platform, puts players in a vast world filled with dragons, monsters, and other creatures.

Speaking to Deadline about the deal, Twin Atlas CEO Samuel Garcia said, “I am very excited to work with Catherine, Jay and the innovative team of storytellers at WSS to add narrative depth to our characters and in turn further engage and delight our fans in a whole new way.”

The deal was led by Pryor Cashman Partners Simon Pulman and Briana Hill, alongside Russell Binder of Striker Entertainment.

