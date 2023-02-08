Pryor Cashman Partners Simon Pulman and Briana Hill spoke with Law360 about joining the firm as co-heads of the Media + Entertainment Group.

In "Pryor Cashman Adds 3-Person Entertainment Team In NY, LA," Simon and Briana discuss their move, along with fellow M+E Partner Amy Stein Simonds:

"We're obviously delighted to co-chair the practice," Pulman told Law360 Pulse. "There's an excellent base of entertainment attorneys already at the firm, so we're happy to join an already great team. We're excited for the opportunity to help grow the entertainment practice and work with the most sophisticated and interesting clients and matters in the space, exploring opportunities for the firm not only in film and television but areas such as interactives, podcasts and other experiential media." Pulman said that some of the main reasons behind the group's decision to join Pryor Cashman include the firm's ability to serve clients such as studios, production companies, video game publishers and TV networks on a wide spectrum of matters, the firm culture and the sophistication of the work. "I tend to describe it as a Goldilocks situation, in terms of being able to service clients while also having a strong firm culture and approach to matters," Hill added.

They also looked ahead to the work they're doing to serve M+E clients across the country:

Pulman and Hill said that the constantly evolving nature of the media industry made it even more important than before to have a wide range of practice areas to offer clients. Some of the main ways they said the industry has evolved over the last few years include the increasing amount of crossovers from formerly siloed areas such as movies, television and video games, along with the rise of streaming as a form of media distribution and consumption. "These new and evolving business models require a very modern disciplinary approach to securing and protecting the rights that are important to clients while also making sure that the clients are protected and that their projects are monetized across different platforms," Pulman said. "I think that landscape is going to continue evolving."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.