The FCC's Media Bureau today issued a Public Notice announcing that it is extending through February 28, 2023 the deadline for licensees to: (1) upload any documents into the Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) system that were due beginning on January 1, 2023 (e.g., Issues Programs Reports for 4Q 2022); (2) upload the annual children's programming report; and (3) file license renewal applications for television stations in New York and New Jersey.

On January 6, 2023, the Media Bureau announced that it was extending the time for OPIF filings through January 31, 2023 due to technical issues with the system. Those issues have persisted, and technical issues have also affected the Licensing and Management System (LMS), which is where license renewal applications are filed.

Despite the extension, the FCC is encouraging licensees to file all documents as soon as practicable.

If you continue to experience issues with the OPIF and LMS, you should submit a ticket using the form here.

If you have questions about the extensions or need assistance with FCC filings, please contact one of the attorneys listed on this Client Alert or the Wiley attorney who regularly handles your FCC matters.

