The FCC announced late this afternoon that all items required to be placed in the Online Public Inspection File ("OPIF") between January 1 and January 31, 2023 may now be uploaded to the OPIF by January 31, 2023 and be considered timely. The FCC released a Public Notice today announcing that the OPIF filing system has been experiencing technical difficulties since at least January 1, 2023, necessitating the extension.

This extension impacts, among other things, broadcasters' Quarterly Issues-Programs Lists, normally due on January 10, 2023, and television stations' 2022 annual certification of compliance with the commercial limits in children's programming, which would normally be due on January 30, 2023. Note that the extension does not affect the filing deadline for television stations' 2022 Annual Children's Television Programming Report due on January 30, 2023, because that filing is submitted via the FCC's Licensing and Management System and then is automatically transferred into the OPIF. Accordingly, television stations should be sure to file that Report by the normal January 30th deadline.