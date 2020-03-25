Due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S. Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") has pushed out the deadlines associated with its upcoming auction of Priority Access Licenses ("PALs") in the 3550-3700 MHz ("3.5 GHz") band, part of what the FCC calls the Citizens Broadband Radio Service ("CBRS").

As detailed in a Public Notice released on March 25, 2020, the key deadlines have been pushed out by about a month:

Short-form applications to participate in the auction may now be filed between April 23 and May 7, 2020.

Upfront payments (i.e., refundable deposits) to participate will be due by June 19, 2020.

Online bidding will begin July 23, 2020 and will continue in successive bidding rounds until no new bids are placed on any of the 22,631 PALs that will be available for purchase.

Further information about PALs, the procedures for Auction 105, and how users may operate 3.5 GHz CBRS devices on an essentially unlicensed basis can be found in our articles of March 20, 2020, and December 23, 2019.

