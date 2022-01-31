Film development rights to American author Joan Bauer's award-winning novel Hope Was Here have been acquired by The VOICE Creative and Slew Pictures. Bauer will write the screenplay, which Slew Pictures founder Bertha Bay-Sa Pan will direct. According to Deadline:

Since its publication in 2000, the novel has been translated in 11 countries including Taiwan, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Turkey, with the U.S. State Department striking a rare diplomatic partnership to co-sponsor the Russian-language edition in 2009. It is the recipient of the Newbery Honor, recognizing distinguished contributions to American literature for children, as well as a Christopher Award, and was named one of the best books for young adults by the American Library Association.

A Pryor Cashman team led by Anne Atkinson negotiated the option for the feature film rights to Bauer's book and the screenwriter agreement.

