Welcome back to the "Spotlight"! With Thanksgiving just around the corner (brace yourself, midsection), I wanted to pause to take a moment to reflect on all that for which I have to be thankful. Certainly my family, health and employment to name a few. But, I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to thank my outstanding colleagues for their support in getting the "Spotlight" off the ground in its inaugural year. I literally could not have done it without you. In observance of Thanksgiving, I will be skipping next week's edition but back at it (and presumably a little huskier) for the first week of December. In the meantime, grab a plate and allow me to serve you up a heaping portion of knowledge in this week's "Spotlight."

In a follow-up to the "Spotlight" blog post from just two weeks ago (don't you love when that happens?) regarding director Quentin Tarantino's sale of "Pulp Fiction" related NFTs, Hollywood film studio Miramax has sued Tarantino alleging that its rights are being infringed, notwithstanding Tarantino's reserved rights in the film property. In other news, Quentin Tarantino probably will not soon be making films with a certain Hollywood film studio: Miramax.

In a follow-up to the "Spotlight" blog post from just three weeks ago (I've now likely lost my entire audience other than my wife and my parents), the Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby team have settled their lawsuit against the Cleveland Guardians Major League Baseball team. Financial details of the settlement are undisclosed, but both organizations will continue using the Cleveland Guardians name while not winning World Series championships. I'd say "there goes the Cleveland audience," but neither my wife nor my parents are from Cleveland.

For the low price of $300 (roughly the cost of a beer and hot dog at a New York professional sports stadium/arena), you can own a piece of the National Football League's Green Bay Packers. But before you jump at the thought of making money off the cheeseheads, you ought to read the fine print.





