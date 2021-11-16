Variety Magazine released their Hollywood's New Leaders of 2021 list and named Pryor Cashman's Jamice Oxley among the 80 honorees. Counsel Jamice Oxley is a highly skilled and sought-after attorney who provides strategic counsel to entertainment executives, film and television clients, recording artists, record labels and music publishers, film and television production companies, digital streamers, domestic and international brands, entrepreneurs, and many others across the entertainment industry.

According to Variety:

Oxley is a well-known financing, distribution and production attorney for both feature films and TV shows airing on HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix. In addition, she advises animation, technology and digital clients, and has provided guidance for more than 25 productions to date, including "I Can Only Imagine" and "The Perfect Find." Pandemic challenges: "One of the things I love [about being an entertainment attorney ] is that there's always a new issue to deal with," says Oxley, who has worked with clients on vaccination questions, work-from-home agreements and executive employment contracts since the pandemic started.

Read Variety's full 2021 list in the resource link below.

