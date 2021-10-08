ARTICLE

James Sammataro, a partner at Pryor Cashman and co-chair of the firm's Media + Entertainment Group, is quoted in coverage of a recent decision out of U.S. Appeals Court. According to Reuters, the court ruled Sammataro's client, Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., "entitled to $845,000 in attorneys' fees and costs it spent in defending itself against copyright claims brought by Latin American Music Company Inc (LAMCO)." The publication went on to state:

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said LAMCO also failed to prove that its previous attorneys were responsible for the misconduct that led to the fee award. SBS' attorney James Sammataro of Pryor Cashman said in an email that with copyright claims of questionable merit at an all-time high, the court's ruling "validates the decision for all those defendants who refuse to bow to nuisance-value pragmatism."

