United States:
What Service Providers Can Do To Stem Illegal Robocalling
24 September 2021
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner Steve Augustino authored What Service
Providers Can Do to Stem Illegal Robocalling in Independent
Communications News (an ACA Connects publication). The article
covers the current state of anti-robocall efforts and what
providers should include their mitigation plans.
You can read the full article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Allbirds Faces Lawsuit Over Green Claims
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
This summer, a plaintiff filed a class action lawsuit against Allbirds, alleging (among other things) that the company's environmental claims – including claims about its "sustainable" practices...