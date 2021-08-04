Universal Studios recently announced the acquisition of the rights to The Exorcist franchise. The critically acclaimed award-winning film, which has grossed over $441 million since its 1973 release, will be rebooted into a trilogy. David Gordon Green has been tapped to direct the first of three planned movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The Exorcist sequel is being penned by Peter Sattler and director Green. Jason Blum, David Robinson, James Robinson, Green, Danny McBride, and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse. [Star of the reboot Leslie] Odom, Jr. is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Burstyn is represented by UTA and MGMT Entertainment. Green is repped by CAA, Cinetic Media, and Pryor Chasman.

According to Variety:

The first of three planned "Exorcist" movies is expected to debut theatrically on Oct. 13, 2023. Subsequent installments have not been dated and will potentially land directly on Peacock.

The Pryor Cashman team representing Green is led by the co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Media + Entertainment group James Janowitz and partner Karen Robson.

Read the full coverage of the news in the resource links below.