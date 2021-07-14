ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

Can You Advertise A Recyclable Product As "Recyclable" If Recycling Facilities Don't Always Recycle It? Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz Keurig Green Mountain's coffee machines brew single servings of coffee using K-Cup Pods, which are made out of plastic.

"All" Doesn't Mean "All," At Least According To New York's Highest Court Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The publisher Matthew Bender & Company sells a legal resource manual called New York Landlord-Tenant Law.

New ESG Lawsuit Targets Aspirational Statements Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Earlier this month, the nonprofit Earth Island Institute filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola, alleging that the company falsely and deceptively represents itself as "a sustainable and environmentally friendly company, ..

N.Y. Appeals Court Rejects Misappropriation Claim Over 'Romeo Killer' Docudrama Ballard Spahr LLP A New York appeals court ruling on June 24 in the Porco v. Lifetime case provides much-needed clarity to film and television producers and entertainment companies that docudramas blending true facts with ...

A Legal Primer On Social Tokens Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Finally wrapped your head around the Taco Bell NFT drop? Not so fast. Time to learn about "social tokens," a rapidly-growing class of blockchain-based assets being used to connect with consumers in new and exciting ways.