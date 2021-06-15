At Pearl Street Films, we are bringing the Inclusion Rider into negotiations, often from as early as the development stage. This includes on the sci-fi/horror series ReaverxSpecter, created by Kholi Hicks and co-produced with the company Portal A. We're also using the Rider on a children's TV series based on MathTalk founded by Omowale Moses and rooted in his work with his father - civil rights activist Robert Moses. We're also working with tech entrepreneur Sian Morson and with the Black and Brown woman-owned production company Culture House, which has already signed on to the Rider, for the docuseries Raising about Black and Latinx businesswomen.

We know the Inclusion Rider alone will not rid Hollywood of its exclusionary practices, but it presents a critical opportunity for companies to step up and open doors for those who have been overlooked and underrepresented for far too long. This is one important resource of so many others led by the incredible people and organizations with whom we collaborate, and we look forward to continuing to learn from them as we strive toward deeper inclusivity.

We realize now that Frances McDormand's Oscar speech wasn't a moment that could never be beat, it was actually just the seedling of what is taking shape now: people and organizations with a passion for true, sustainable change coming together to make a more inclusive Hollywood. And as Black and Brown women leading this effort, we could not be more proud of this new Rider or our coalition that's made this change possible. It's time to establish a new legacy for Hollywood, and we're confident the Inclusion Rider will be a driving force in creating it. This is just the beginning.

