ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Variety Magazine reports that U.S. investment firm Narrative Capital acquired Sony's entire U.K. channels portfolio which includes over 6,400 hours of content, including television content, movies, children's entertainment, and more. According to Variety:

The pact covers Sony's seven free-to-air channels, including Sony Movies, Sony Movies Action, Sony Movies Classic, Sony Channel, POP, Tiny POP and POP Max, as well as the brands' various digital assets. The Sony-labeled channels will be rebranded, with a new look unveiled on May 25, and all brands will sit under the Narrative Entertainment banner. However, the content offering, which includes everything from "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" to the "Care Bears" and "Blade Runner 2049," won't change, as Sony will continue as a licensing and distribution partner for Narrative.

Pryor Cashman served as U.S. counsel to Narrative Capital in the transaction. The Pryor Cashman team was led by partners James Janowitz and Michael Weinsier, with assistance from partner Michael Dunworth (Tax), and Corporate Group members Mollie Adam and Vedad Tabich.

Narrative Capital is a film and television finance and production company based in the United States. This transaction is the first step in the company's expansion into the Advertising-Based Video on Demand (AVOD) market.

Learn more about the deal in the link below.

Resources

[Variety] Sony Pictures Television U.K. Channels Sold to U.S. Investment Firm Narrative Capital (EXCLUSIVE)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.