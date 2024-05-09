The Aerospace, Defense, Aviation & Space industry is currently navigating a complex path to recovery in the aftermath of global market disruptions and under the influence of political headwinds, playing a critical role in national defense and economic growth.

In our five-part case study series, "Flight Plan to Recovery," A&M Aerospace, Defense, Aviation & Space professionals will discuss the key operational, financial and strategic issues affecting companies in the industry and provide actionable insights and real-world solutions to address these issues. It is critical to invest in an approach, understanding that enterprise-wide improvements must support top-line growth. Each of the elements we will discuss in this series directly impacts the others, so merely addressing one issue will not maximize the operational and financial value for the enterprise as a whole.

We will highlight key areas companies should focus on in the wake of the pandemic:

Manufacturing Footprint Optimization

Supply Chain Cost Reduction

Product Portfolio Optimization

G&A Optimization

Transformation Office

Originally published 01 May 2024

