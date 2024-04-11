March Investment Activity

March 11 – Launch services start-up Phantom Space Corporation closed a bridge round of undisclosed value, led by Balerion Space Ventures, to fund continued development of its satellites and launch vehicle.

March 12 – Remote sensing company Simera Sense (Pty) Ltd. (Simera) raised $15m in a funding round led by NewSpace Capital, with participation by Knife Capital. Simera plans to use the newly raised capital to increase its production capacity.

March 28 – Japanese start-up ispace Inc. raised $53.5m in a stock sale to unspecified institutional investors outside Japan for development of future lunar missions.

