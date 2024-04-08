The Aerospace, Defense, Aviation & Space industry is currently navigating a complex path to recovery in the aftermath of global market disruptions and under the influence of political headwinds, playing a critical role in national defense and economic growth.
In our five-part case study series, "Flight Plan to Recovery," A&M Aerospace, Defense, Aviation & Space professionals will discuss the key operational, financial and strategic issues affecting companies in the industry and provide actionable insights and real-world solutions to address these issues. We will highlight key areas companies should focus on in the wake of the pandemic:
- Manufacturing Footprint Optimization
- Supply Chain Cost Reduction
- Product Portfolio Optimization
- G&A Optimization
- Transformation Office
It is critical to invest in an approach, understanding that enterprise-wide improvements must support top-line growth. Each of the elements we will discuss in this series directly impacts the others, so merely addressing one issue will not maximize the operational and financial value for the enterprise as a whole.
CASE STUDY: MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION
In the first case study of the series, we highlight Manufacturing Footprint Optimization and its impact on a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider.
|
THE BACKGROUND
|
Situation:
|
Complications Leading to Situation:
|
THE CHALLENGE & OUR APPROACH
|RESULTS DELIVERED
|
Overlapping manufacturing capabilities at differing cost and capability levels worldwide
|
A&M has expertise in driving performance improvement across the Aerospace, Defense, Aviation and Space ecosystems and the broader industrial base. Our team's deep operational and functional strengths, exceptional industry knowledge, and insight into market drivers position us to assist clients in addressing various challenges. From transaction support to operational enhancement, supply chain optimization, and capital efficiency, our approach consistently delivers substantial improvements and solid returns for our clients.
Originally published by 01 April, 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.