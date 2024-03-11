February Investment Activity

February 2 – Moon resource extraction start-up Interlune Corp. (Interlune) raised $15.5m in new funding and aims to raise an additional $2m, according to disclosures made by the company as part of regulatory filings. Interlune is developing extraction hardware intended to be used for exploration and exploitation of lunar resources.

February 2 – China-based Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, which was selected by the Shanghai municipal government to manufacture the satellites for Shanghai's planned G60 low-Earth orbit communications constellation, raised $943m in a Series A funding round led by China's National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund. The constellation is expected to be deployed starting in 2024.

February 12 – LeoLabs, Inc. (LeoLabs) raised $29m in a funding round featuring new investors GP Bullhound Investments, 1941 (a joint venture of Ellerston Capital Ltd. and Bondi Partners) and Dolby Family Ventures, and existing investors Insight Partners, Velvet Sea Ventures, Space Capital LP and MDSV Capital LP, among others. LeoLabs plans to use the funding to advance development of end-user applications and partner integrations for its low-Earth orbit object catalog.

