United States:
Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update
07 December 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
We are excited to announce the next edition of Akin's Space
Law, Regulation and Policy Update, our newsletter focused on global
space policy. Each issue explores the emerging trends and
regulations in space law and policy, and what that means for your
business and the industry.
We hope you enjoy this edition which provides information on
major space headlines from the past week and forthcoming
space-related events and hearings.
Attachments
