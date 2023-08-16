Patrick Kearns (Partner-San Diego) and Sarena Kustic (Of Counsel-San Diego) successfully vacated a seven-figure default judgment, and thereafter obtained a dismissal of the complaint with prejudice. The underlying case, filed in 2017, involved a claim against a hospital, a surgeon and Wilson Elser's client, a national medical air transportation provider. The plaintiff alleged she sustained injuries during surgery that were exacerbated by a delay in medical transport. In 2018, the hospital and surgeon were dismissed at the pleadings stage. By 2021, the plaintiff obtained a default judgment against our client, and nearly a year and a half later the plaintiff served the client with a notice of judgment. Patrick and Sarena moved to vacate the default and default judgment, and quash the false return of service, on the grounds that the plaintiff had served some entity other than the client's registered agent for service of process in California. On the eve of the opposition's deadline, the plaintiff stipulated to vacate the default and quash service. Thereafter, Patrick and Sarena moved to dismiss the complaint due to the plaintiff's failure to effectuate personal service within California's mandatory period of three years from the date the complaint was filed. The court agreed and dismissed the complaint with prejudice.

