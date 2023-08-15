Patrick Kearns (Partner-San Diego) and Sarena Kustic (Of Counsel–San Diego) obtained a defense verdict following a six-day jury trial in Federal Court in the Central District of Los Angeles. The case stemmed from a 2014 crash of a Sikorsky MH-60 Special Operations Helicopter flown by the United States Army's 160th SOAR Division on base at Fort Hunter, Georgia. Litigation against numerous parties were ultimately separated, and litigated in different venues around the country. Wilson Elser's client manufactured and sold a tactical transponder and emergency locator transmitter (ELT) which the 160th had installed on the aircraft. Upon impact, the ELT did not transmit a signal and the plaintiffs alleged it was defectively designed and manufactured, resulting in a delay of first responders to the site of the crash and resulting injuries. The original suit was filed in 2014, and the case against Wilson Elser's client was stayed for approximately five years due to the bankruptcy of a co-defendant. A jury trial finally proceeded in mid-July 2023. After the conclusion of evidence and argument, the jury returned a unanimous defense verdict after approximately 45 minutes of deliberation.

