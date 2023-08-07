As subrogation professionals, it is sometimes easy to direct our concentration on the liability issues in each case and to overlook the details associated with the damages and first-party claim adjustment. That said, in most cases, it is beneficial to conduct a thorough evaluation of the legally recoverable damages during the early stages of the subrogation investigation. An error in the proper calculation of the recoverable portion of a business interruption loss could drastically affect the overall settlement value of a case.

Tampa Partner Aaron Jacobs is joined on this episode by Bill Gruhler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ivera Group.