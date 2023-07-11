1. General and Contractual

1.1 What are the typical structures available for financing the purchase of an aircraft?

Financing structures will generally vary based on whether an airline or aircraft lessor is borrowing and on market dynamics. Large airlines and lessors with corporate ratings are better able to access the capital markets, both on a secured and unsecured basis. In order to finance aircraft deliveries, airlines have traditionally used a mix of bank debt, export credit financing and leveraged tax leases, such as the JOLCO product, which has been very popular in recent years. Airlines have also been very actively tapping the sale-leaseback market, shifting the financing burden onto the leasing community. Lessors who rely on secured financing often use bank warehouse facilities to build inventory and then look to refinance portfolios in the "ABS" or term loan market. Term financings can also take the form of bank debt or private placements.

1.2 What are the key advantages/disadvantages and main issues arising in relation to these financing structures?

Aviation is a capital-intensive business. Industry participants have spent the last decade or more educating an ever-broadening investor base. As a result, deal volume has increased and structures and terms have become more and more standardised – even if the tax and legal complexity of these structures remains high. The capital markets have provided a deep and liquid pool of capital for lessors and airlines, and generally more flexibility on covenants. But, in turbulent times, a disparate group of investors cannot participate in workouts in the same way that a syndicate of relationship banks can. Operating leases are generally viewed as more and more advantageous, even for large airlines that can trim their balance sheets and obtain more flexibility to match supply and demand than with an owned fleet.

1.3 What types of leasing are possible under the laws of your jurisdiction? What are their essential characteristics?

Lease characterisation issues can arise in the tax, accounting, bankruptcy and aircraft registration context. Generally, an operating (or true) lease is distinguished from a capital (or finance) lease based on whether the lessor (in the first case) or lessee (in the second) bears the benefits and burdens of ownership, though the specific tests applied can differ depending on the context. So, a lease with a bargain purchase option, for example, will generally be treated as a capital lease. In an operating lease, the lessor will be treated as the owner of the asset for tax and accounting purposes, entitling them to depreciation and placing the asset on its balance sheet (subject to the use rights of the lessee). A capital lease, on the other hand, results in the lessee being treated as the owner for tax and accounting purposes, with the lessor essentially viewed as providing a secured loan while retaining title as security. Generally, a capital lease is also treated as a financing under U.S. bankruptcy principles, meaning that the lessee is considered the equity owner of the asset notwithstanding that it does not have legal ownership. The lessee under a capital lease will also be treated as the owner for Federal Aviation Administration (the "FAA") registration purposes. There are, in addition, various synthetic and hybrid lease approaches that can be deployed to achieve different characterisations in different contexts.

1.4 Are there any proposals for reform in the area of aviation finance?

Tax reform, both internationally and domestically, is an issue that could have a very significant impact on the structure and location of aviation leasing and finance companies. Corporate tax rates in individual jurisdictions, tax treaties between various countries, and initiatives to restrict the movement of profits across borders can all significantly impact the industry.

Concerns over climate change and aviation emissions remain at the forefront (see answer to question 7.2 for details).

The COVID-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine have tested the wherewithal of the international treaty governing possessory rights in aircraft. Compliance with the Cape Town Convention remains generally high, but there have been many notable exceptions of governments or local courts taking actions that are not consistent with the treaty. We expect increased emphasis on compliance at the governmental and commercial levels in the years to come.

LIBOR transition issues are affecting the aviation community in the same way as all other LIBOR-based loan arrangements.

1.5 Is it possible according to the laws in your jurisdiction to enter into non-binding or partially binding pre-contractual agreements (e.g. 'letters of intent') that will NOT take effect as fully enforceable agreements?

Under New York law, parties may generally enter into letters of intent ("LOIs") that are non-binding, if they expressly provide for this in the LOI. Absent such a statement, there is a risk that an LOI will be treated as binding. Typically, even with non-binding LOIs, provisions relating to security deposits, exclusivity, expenses and governing law are often expressed to be binding.

1.6 Is there a doctrine of 'good faith' in your jurisdiction that applies to all pre-contractual agreement, financing and leasing transaction documents, and the conduct of parties connected to them?

Under New York law, even where a preliminary agreement is intended to be non-binding, parties may nevertheless be deemed to have a duty to negotiate in good faith. To determine whether such a duty exists, a court will generally examine: (1) whether the intent to be bound is revealed by the language of the agreement; (2) the context of the negotiations; (3) partial performance; (4) the existence of open terms; and (5) the necessity of putting the agreement in final form. If a duty to negotiate in good faith is found to exist, a breach could arise from a simple refusal to deal, or from the imposition of new or more onerous conditions beyond the open terms of the LOI.

2. Taxation and Related Matters

2.1 Which government authority in your jurisdiction has primary responsibility for the accounting for and regulation of revenue control and taxes?

The United States Internal Revenue Service (the "IRS") has the primary national responsibility for taxes in the United States. In addition, the states (and some localities) have their own independent tax authorities that impose a variety of taxes that are potentially relevant for transactions involving aircraft and engines, particularly sales tax.

2.2 What are typically the taxes in your jurisdiction that may arise in relation to a sale, a lease or a financing of an aircraft or an engine?

U.S. corporations are subject to U.S. federal income tax on their worldwide income, whether the income arises in relation to a sale, lease or financing of an aircraft or an engine. If the income is foreign source, a foreign tax credit may be available. Absent tax treaty protection, a non-U.S. corporation generally is subject to 30% withholding on U.S. source rent, meaning rent that is attributable to flights that begin and end in the United States and rent with respect to engines located in the United States. The United States also imposes a 4% gross transportation tax applicable to rent from flights that begin or end in the United States, subject to potential relief under a treaty or reciprocal exemption. U.S. source interest on a financing can be exempt under an applicable income tax treaty or the portfolio interest exemption. A non-U.S. corporation that is doing business in the United States is taxed on a net income basis on its effectively connected income and a branch profits tax, in each case subject to potential relief of an applicable income tax treaty.

2.3 Is the provision of a current tax-residency certificate by a payee sufficient for a lessee or a borrower potentially subject to withholding taxes in your jurisdiction on rental or interest payments to avail itself of treaty access and the mitigation of tax liability?

A non-U.S. payee that is entitled to the benefits of a tax treaty must provide the appropriate IRS Form W-8 to the applicable withholding agent to avail itself of an applicable exemption from U.S. withholding tax under a treaty or the portfolio interest exemption in the case of interest, as well as to evidence an exemption from FATCA withholding. Current tax-residency certificates are not utilised in the United States.

2.4 Has the advent of BEPS (the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative of the OECD) had any effect as regards structures in aviation finance and leasing or their interpretation?

BEPS has had an effect, particularly with respect to arrangements involving hybrid instruments and hybrid entities. In addition, at the end of 2022, the European Union agreed on a directive generally requiring their members to adopt Pillar 2 legislation by the end of 2023, imposing a 15% minimum tax. Although the United States has not adopted BEPS or Pillar 2, it has introduced its own anti-hybrid rules, most recently finalising revised anti-conduit regulations, and a new corporate alternative minimum tax effective for tax years beginning in 2023.

2.5 What are the typical thresholds in your jurisdiction for which a permanent establishment may be triggered under the terms of any relevant double-tax treaty or similar?

The typical permanent establishment thresholds include the taxpayer having a U.S. office or other fixed place of business. The activities of a dependent agent that has and habitually exercises the authority to conclude contracts on behalf of the taxpayer can also trigger a permanent establishment. In contrast, the activities of an agent of independent status acting in the ordinary course of its business does not trigger a permanent establishment.

2.6 Is the authority at question 2.1 likely to establish a 'look-through' right or similar as regards a lender or a lessor that is a special-purpose vehicle involved for the purpose of tax treaty access?

Modern U.S. tax treaties have stringent limitation on benefits provisions that must be satisfied in order for any company or special purpose vehicle to access the tax treaty. The IRS also can apply conduit regulations to deny treaty benefits with respect to certain U.S. source income even if the company or special purpose vehicle is otherwise eligible for the treaty.

2.7 Will the import of an aircraft into your jurisdiction and/or the sale or leasing of the aircraft give rise to any VAT, sales or use taxes or any customs import or excise duties?

Although the United States does not currently have any national value-added tax (VAT) or national sales or use taxes, most states do have sales and use taxes, which often are relevant to transactions involving the sale or lease of aircraft. Therefore, it is important to determine whether state tax may potentially apply to the transaction and the procedures for claiming any applicable exception. For example, in an aircraft sale, it generally is possible to transfer the aircraft in a state that provides an exemption from sales or use tax. [With respect to customs import or excise duties, the United States is a member of the Civil Aircraft Agreement, under which aircraft and parts certified for use in civil aircraft are duty free. However, as part of the U.S. suspension of trade benefits from the EU arising out of the WTO aircraft subsidy dispute, in 2019 the United States imposed a duty of 15% on aircraft and aircraft parts from France and Germany. In 2020, the EU responded in kind. In March 2021, the United States and the EU agreed to suspend for four months the additional duties both had imposed as they sought a negotiated settlement.]

2.8 Are there any documentary taxes (for example, stamp duty payable on the execution of documents)?

There currently are no U.S. federal documentary taxes such as stamp duty payable on the execution of documents. Although the laws of any relevant states would need to be examined in order to confirm, in general, there should not be state documentary taxes on the execution of documents in the aircraft finance context.

3. Registration and Deregistration

3.1 Which government authority in your jurisdiction has primary responsibility for the regulation of aviation and the registration of aircraft? Is it an owner registry or an operator registry? If the aircraft register is an operator register, is it possible to record the details of an owner or lessor and any financier with an aircraft mortgage?

The U.S. Department of Transportation (the "DOT") is a federal executive branch department and has responsibility for the regulation of transportation within the United States. The FAA, which was established by the Federal Aviation Act as an operating administration of the DOT, has primary responsibility for the regulation of all aspects of civil aviation in the United States and its surrounding international waters.

The FAA maintains a registry for civil aircraft in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (the "FAA Registry"). The FAA Registry is an owner registry whereby an aircraft may be registered only in the name of the aircraft owner.

Conveyances affecting interests in registered aircraft, such as leases and mortgages or grants of security interests, must be recorded with the FAA in order to be valid against third parties (see answers to questions 3.4 and 4.1 for further details).

3.2 What is the effect of registration of the aircraft? Does registration on your national aircraft register confer proof of ownership of the aircraft and/or engine?

The effect of registering an aircraft with the FAA Registry is that the aircraft is made subject to the safety and airworthiness regulations of the FAA.

Under Section 44103(c) of title 49 of the U.S. Code (the "Transportation Code"), such registration determines the owner for FAA purposes and establishes the nationality of the aircraft for international purposes. However, a Certificate of Registration is "not conclusive evidence in a proceeding under the laws of the United States and not evidence of ownership of an aircraft in a proceeding in which ownership is or may be in issue".

3.3 Can foreign-owned aircraft be registered on your national aircraft register and are there limits or restrictions on the age of aircraft that may be registered or operated?

An aircraft must meet the requirements of Section 44102 of the Transportation Code in order to be registered with the FAA Registry. An aircraft may be registered only when the aircraft is not registered under the laws of a foreign country and is owned by:

a citizen of the United States; an individual citizen of a foreign country lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States; or a corporation not a citizen of the United States when the corporation is organised and doing business under the laws of the United States or any state, and the aircraft is based and primarily used in the United States.

With respect to citizenship, an aircraft owner that is a corporation or association (which includes limited liability companies) shall be determined to be a U.S. citizen if it is created or organised under the laws of the United States or a state, the District of Columbia or a territory or possession of the United States, of which the president and at least two-thirds of the board of directors and other managing officers are citizens of the United States, which is under the actual control of citizens of the United States, and which at least 75% of the voting interest is owned or controlled by U.S. citizens.

With respect to usage, an aircraft is "based and primarily used" under FAA guidelines if 60% or more of the flight hours during each six-month period were accumulated during flights between two points in the United States, as certified and reported to the FAA.

To satisfy the voting component of the FAA requirements, the shareholders of a corporation may establish a voting trust and transfer at least 75% of the aggregate right to vote shares of the corporation to an independent trustee who is a U.S. citizen (either an individual citizen or an entity otherwise meeting citizenship requirements) and who is not related to any other party.

The FAA also permits owner trusts with non-U.S. citizen beneficiaries, provided that the ownership entity qualifies as a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien and either (a) the beneficiaries who qualify as U.S. citizens hold at least 75% of the power and authority to influence, direct or remove the trustee, or (b) the trustee has the express power and authority in respect of the ownership and operation of the aircraft to take actions that in its discretion are necessary to protect the interests of the United States, without interference from the beneficiaries ("Non-Citizen Trust"). In connection with the registration of an aircraft in the name of an owner trust, the trust agreement and each document affecting a relationship under the trust agreement must be submitted along with the application for registration for review and approval by the FAA.

The FAA does not place a limit or restriction on the age of the aircraft that may be registered or operated.

3.4 Can aircraft leases be registered? If so, in what circumstances? Must the lease be in a particular form if it is to be valid and enforceable (for example, must it be in a particular language or be notarised, legalised or apostilled)?

Leases and other types of conveyances, such as mortgages or grants of security interests for aircraft, engines, propellers or spare parts, can be recorded with the FAA and must be recorded with the FAA in order to be valid against third parties.

The lease or other conveyance instrument itself need not be in a particular form or be notarised, legalised or apostilled unless requested by applicable state law. Most states, including New York, do not require authentication. However, the FAA does have certain procedural requirements for filing such an instrument, including that it be submitted as an original or a duplicate original, or, if neither is available, a true copy of an original. As an alternative, the FAA has an established process for accepting electronically signed instruments. In each case, the equipment must be specifically identified and instruments relating to an aircraft must include the make and model, manufacturer's serial number and FAA registration number.

3.5 How is deregistration affected and what steps can a lessor take to deregister the aircraft on termination of the lease?

The owner named in the Certificate of Registration must initiate the deregistration of the aircraft subject to the rights of the party authorised under the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (an "IDERA") (if any) or a creditor of the owner that has been granted the authority to deregister the aircraft. If an IDERA has been filed with the FAA, the FAA Registry will honour a cancellation request only from the person authorised under the IDERA or their designee.

In addition, following the expiry or termination of the lease, an event of default and successful repossession or foreclosure, the aircraft owner may unilaterally file a Certificate of Repossession with the FAA, certifying that it has validly repossessed the aircraft from the operator in accordance with applicable state law, which will be honoured by the FAA.

The following must be submitted to the FAA Registry in order to deregister the aircraft:

a signed request for cancellation of the registration with a complete description of the aircraft, including manufacturer name, model designation, serial number and registration number, along with the reason for cancellation (i.e., export to another country) and the name of the country to which the aircraft is being exported;

documentary evidence satisfactory to the FAA that all senior recorded interests have been discharged or that the holders of such interests have consented to the cancellation; and

written certification that all registered interests ranking in priority to that of the requestor have been discharged or that the holders of such interests have consented to the cancellation for export purposes.

If the aircraft is subject to the Cape Town Convention and an IDERA is on file, the IDERA-authorised party must also include with its request a copy of the International Registry Search Certificate.

Following the provision of the above to the FAA Registry and the cancellation of the registration, the FAA Registry shall notify that cancellation to the aviation authority of the country to which the aircraft is to be exported.

If an IDERA has been issued, the operator of a leased aircraft should not be able to block the deregistration by the holder of the IDERA. In addition, following an event of default and successful repossession or foreclosure, an aircraft owner may file a Certificate of Repossession unilaterally with the FAA, certifying that it has validly repossessed the aircraft in accordance with applicable state law, which will be honoured by the FAA.

An IDERA is often used by secured parties in the United States to provide an extra layer of protection to deregister an aircraft from the FAA. As a practical point, note that major air carriers in the United States do not typically agree to provide IDERAs or other FAA powers of attorney.

4. Security

4.1 Is it possible to create a mortgage over an aircraft or engine in your jurisdiction? If so, what are the types of aircraft mortgage and engine mortgage available and what formalities are required in order to perfect it?

Yes. A mortgage over an aircraft or aircraft engine may be created under applicable state laws, with New York law-governed mortgages being the most common in aviation finance transactions. The creation and perfection of security interests in aircraft and aircraft engines are generally governed by Article 9 of the relevant state's Uniform Commercial Code (the "UCC"). There is only one "type" of aircraft or aircraft engine mortgage, and that is a signed, written contract that complies with the applicable UCC requirements. In particular, in order for the security interest to be enforceable against the debtor by the secured party, it must have "attached". Attachment requires that (i) value be given by the creditor for the security interest, (ii) the debtor has rights in the collateral, and (iii) the debtor "authenticates" (i.e., signs) a written security agreement that provides a description of the collateral.

The steps required to be taken in order to perfect a security interest in aircraft and aircraft engines vary depending on whether the aircraft is registered in the United States. Where the aircraft is not registered in the United States, the security interests created under a New York law aircraft or aircraft engine mortgage are generally perfected in the United States by filing a UCC-1 financing statement, including a description of the collateral, with the applicable filing office. Where the aircraft is registered in the United States, a UCC-1 financing statement is also commonly filed with the appropriate state filing office. However, the applicable UCC provisions are technically pre-empted by federal aviation laws and regulations, which provide that security interests in U.S.-registered aircraft are perfected by recordation of a security agreement with the FAA. The United States is a contracting state under the Cape Town Convention and applicable federal law therefore also requires that, where a debtor is situated in the United States for purposes of the Cape Town Convention, or an airframe is registered in the United States, "international interests" in the applicable "aircraft objects" (in each case under and as defined in the Cape Town Convention) be registered with the International Registry.

4.2 Can spare parts, including future parts, be subject to the aircraft mortgage or engine mortgage (as the case may be)? If not, are there any other forms of security that can be taken over spare parts?

Yes, spare parts can be included in the collateral subject to an aircraft or engine mortgage. Security interests in a pool of spare parts may also be granted. Where the grantor is a U.S. certificated air carrier, this security generally benefits from Section 1110. This security should also be perfected by filing with the FAA, but the security only applies while the parts are located in a certain designated location. Therefore, security in spare parts is also generally perfected by filing a UCC-1 financing statement in the applicable filing office, as discussed above. Security interests in spare parts cannot be registered under the Cape Town Convention.

4.3 Is there a register of mortgages or rights over aircraft and/or engine?

Yes, as described in question 4.1 above, the FAA maintains a register of mortgages over aircraft and engines.

4.4 What other forms of security can be taken over an aircraft and/or engine and can these other forms be registered?

Security over the aircraft can be indirectly taken by taking security over the shares, membership interest or beneficial interest in the entity holding title to the aircraft or engine. Title to U.S. aircraft is most commonly held in an owner trust or a limited liability company. A security interest in the beneficial interest of an owner trust can be taken by entering into a beneficial interest pledge agreement between the holder of the beneficial interest and the secured party. A security interest in the membership interest of a limited liability company can be taken by entering into a membership interest pledge agreement between the holder of the membership interest and the secured party. Such security interests can be registered by filing a UCC-1 financing statement in the appropriate filing office.

Additionally, non-consensual security interests can be created over aircraft and engines under applicable state law, in particular mechanic's liens, hanger keeper's liens and fuel provider's liens. In some cases, such liens may be recorded with the FAA and at the International Registry, subject to applicable state laws, including the UCC. In other cases, such liens may only be perfected by the lienholder maintaining possession of the aircraft or engine. Additionally, judgment liens and federal tax liens may also be imposed. Such liens may not be registered with the FAA or under the Cape Town Convention, but may be filed with the relevant state or county.

4.5 What claims and rights would take priority in your jurisdiction over a registered mortgage?

Section 9-333 of the UCC provides that, as a general matter, possessory liens over goods that secure payment or performance of an obligation for services or materials furnished with respect to such goods in the ordinary course of business, whose effectiveness depends on the lienholder's possession of the goods, have priority over other forms of perfected security interests, which would include registered aircraft mortgages. Possessory liens are governed by the laws of the state in which the relevant mechanic, repairer, airport, etc. is located and possesses the aircraft or engine, and the applicable laws vary from state to state.

4.6 What other forms of security can be granted over an aircraft and/or engine lease?

Security over an aircraft or engine lease can be granted under a New York law security agreement. No separate lease assignment is required, provided that, where a lease is governed by the laws of a jurisdiction outside of the United States, legal advice should be sought in such jurisdiction as to whether any additional security assignment documentation is required under the laws of that jurisdiction.

A security interest in a lease agreement is perfected in the same manner as an aircraft mortgage. As described in more detail in question 4.1 above, a UCC-1 financing statement should be filed with the appropriate filing office. Where the relevant aircraft is registered in the United States, the lease and the related security agreement should be filed with the FAA, and an international interest in respect of the lease, together with a transfer of the right to discharge the lease in favour of the secured party, and an assignment of international interest in respect of the lease in favour of the secured party, should be filed with the International Registry pursuant to the Cape Town Convention.

5. Enforcement and Repossession

5.1 What are the circumstances in which a mortgagee or owner can take possession of the aircraft and/or sell the aircraft? What requirements must the mortgagee or owner comply with?

An owner that has leased the aircraft (i.e., a lessor) may take possession of the aircraft after the lessee's default or upon termination of the lease following expiration of its term. See UCC § 2A-525(2). The lessor may take possession of the aircraft without a court order (exercise "self-help" remedies) if it can do so without breaching the peace and subject to any limitations in the lease. See UCC § 2A-525(3). If the lessee physically opposes the lessor's repossession efforts, then the lessor may have to seek a court order to take possession as attempts to wrestle control of the aircraft likely would constitute a breach of the peace. Following repossession, the lessor is not subject to restrictions on its ability to sell the aircraft.

A mortgagee may take possession of and/or sell the aircraft after the mortgagor's default subject to satisfying the requirements of the UCC and the underlying transaction documents. See UCC §§ 9-609, 9-610. If the aircraft is in the possession of a party other than the mortgagor, such as a lessee or operator, and the lease or operating agreement is subject and subordinate to the mortgage, then the mortgagee may exercise the same "self-help" remedies available to lessors (i.e., repossess the aircraft without a court order if it can do so without breaching the peace). See UCC § 9-609. As in the case of a lease, if the lessee or operator physically resists repossession, then the mortgagee may have to seek a court order as battling for control of the aircraft likely would constitute a breach of the peace. If the mortgagee, however, has provided the lessee or operator with a covenant of quiet enjoyment, then the mortgagee may not take possession until the lessee or operator has defaulted under the lease or operating agreement. As for selling the aircraft, the UCC allows the mortgagee to sell the aircraft following a default subject to satisfying certain requirements under the UCC (in addition to any requirements under the mortgage). First, the mortgagee must provide at least 10 days' notice to the mortgagor and interested parties (such as junior lienholders). See UCC § 9-612. Second, every aspect of the sale must be "commercially reasonable" (including the amount of notice provided to prospective buyers) – this requirement must be satisfied independent of the 10-day notice to the mortgagor and junior lienholders. See UCC § 9-610(b). A sale is commercially reasonable if it is made: "(1) in the usual manner on any recognised market; (2) at the price current in any recognised market at the time of the disposition; or (3) otherwise in conformity with reasonable commercial practices among dealers in the type of property that was the subject of the disposition." See UCC § 9-627(b). Generally, concerns regarding the commercial reasonableness of a sale arise when the mortgagee markets and sells the collateral in a hasty manner.

If the mortgagee is unable to sell the aircraft or market conditions are not favourable, then following repossession the mortgagee may lease the aircraft as a mortgagee in possession and later sell the aircraft.

5.2 What is the procedure for repossession of the aircraft?

A lessor or mortgagee may exercise "self-help" remedies to take possession of an aircraft without a court order if it can do so without breaching the peace. If a party physically resists the lessor's or mortgagee's efforts to repossess the aircraft, then the lessor or mortgagee may have to seek a court order from a state or federal court in the jurisdiction where the aircraft is located, as attempts to seize control of the aircraft likely would constitute a breach of the peace. The lessor's or mortgagee's ability to exercise self-help remedies may also depend on whether the airport where the aircraft is located is willing to cooperate with the lessor's or mortgagee's repossession efforts.

5.3 Will local courts recognise a choice of foreign law in an aircraft mortgage? Are there any mandatory local rules that apply, despite a choice of foreign law?

U.S. courts generally uphold contractual choice of law clauses, including those in aircraft mortgage agreements, subject to certain exceptions. One such exception is when the choice of law clause is contrary to public policy. A clause may be contrary to public policy if: the chosen law lacks a reasonable relationship to the transaction; the contract is one of adhesion; or enforcement of the clause would otherwise offend principles of fairness. Courts may also consider whether the clause is pre-empted by a federal statute (e.g., title 49 of the Transportation Code) or a bilateral or multilateral convention or treaty (e.g., the Cape Town Convention or Geneva Convention). As with other types of contracts, a choice of law clause in an aircraft mortgage will typically only govern substantive legal issues that arise between the parties. The law of the particular forum in which a litigation is commenced will govern procedural issues (e.g., scope of discovery, ability to amend pleadings, availability of provisional remedies).

5.4 Will local courts recognise and enforce a foreign court judgment in favour of a mortgagee or lessor? Are any interim relief measures available?

Courts in the United States will generally recognise and enforce a foreign court judgment without re-examining the merits of the dispute, subject to the court being satisfied that the foreign proceeding was fair. A foreign proceeding might be considered unfair, for instance, if the defendant lacked sufficient notice or if the tribunal ignored, or failed to address, key factual evidence. In the United States, recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments is governed by state law, which varies across states, although most states have enacted a version of the Uniform Foreign Money Judgments Recognition Act, which provides for reciprocal recognition of judgments between signatories. As with the enforceability of choice of law clauses, parties should also consider what effect, if any, applicable treaties/conventions have.

Under New York law, foreign judgments are generally enforceable when they are final, conclusive and enforceable where rendered. A foreign judgment is considered conclusive under New York law unless it was "rendered under a system which does not provide impartial tribunals or procedures compatible with the requirements of due process of law", or if the foreign court did not have personal jurisdiction over the defendant or subject matter jurisdiction. See New York Civil Practice Law and Rules ("CPLR") § 5304(a). Other grounds for non-recognition under New York law include: if the defendant did not have adequate notice of the proceeding so as to prepare its case; if the judgment was obtained by fraud; or if the judgment conflicts with another final judgment. See CPLR § 5304(b). CPLR § 5304 was amended in 2021, inter alia, to provide that a party resisting recognition of a foreign judgment has the burden of establishing that a ground for non-recognition exists. Id. § 5304(c); accord Malherbe v. Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc., No. 1:21-CV-10903 (MKV), 2023 WL 199425, at *2 (S.D.N.Y. Jan. 17, 2023).

Once a foreign judgment has been recognised in New York, it is enforceable in the same manner as a local judgment, and the parties are entitled to avail themselves of the same tools as parties to a locally issued judgment (e.g., judgment enforcement measures, post-judgment discovery). As for the requirement that the foreign judgment be "final", New York courts typically only recognise and enforce judgments that are dispositive on the merits; recognition of foreign judgments granting provisional relief is typically limited to circumstances involving compelling public policy considerations. Under certain circumstances, however, many U.S. jurisdictions allow the non-prevailing party in the foreign proceeding to obtain injunctive relief to stay enforcement, e.g., when an appeal is pending in the foreign jurisdiction. See CPLR § 5404; Evoy v. Amandio, 34 Misc. 3d 410, 413, 932 N.Y.S.2d 874, 877 (Sup. Ct. N.Y. Cty. 2011).

5.5 Are powers of attorney from a local airline in favour of a lessor or mortgagee likely to be effective to allow the lessor or mortgagee to deregister the aircraft? Can such powers be irrevocable, be governed by a foreign law and/or do they need to be in any particular form for local recognition?

Yes, an IDERA executed, delivered and recorded with the FAA in the form attached to the Protocol to the Cape Town Convention and otherwise in compliance with FAA requirements is likely to be effective to allow the lessor or mortgagee identified therein to deregister the aircraft. Note, however, that major air carriers in the United States do not typically agree to provide IDERAs. An IDERA is an irrevocable instrument and does not typically include a governing law clause. The IDERA should be in the English language (or translated into English) but need not be certified, notarised or legalised to be enforceable against a domestic party.

5.6 If recovery of the aircraft is contested by the lessee and a court judgment is obtained in favour of the lessor, how long is it likely to take to gain possession of the aircraft?

The amount of time will depend on the terms of the court judgment and the jurisdiction in which enforcement is sought.

5.7 To what extent is there a risk from the perspective of an owner or financier that a lessee of aircraft or other aviation assets in your jurisdiction may acquire an economic interest in the aircraft merely by payment of rent and thereby potentially frustrate any rights to possession or legal ownership or security?

The answer depends on whether the lease is a capital (or finance) lease or an operating (or true) lease. As discussed in question 1.3 above, the lessee under a capital lease is generally considered to be the equity owner of the asset under tax, accounting, and U.S. bankruptcy principles. The lessee under a capital lease will accordingly be entitled to all of the rights of a mortgagor under a secured financing set forth in Article 9 of the UCC. See questions 5.1 and 5.2 above. This includes the equity of redemption, which provides that every mortgagor has the right, at any time after an event of default but prior to the completion of a foreclosure, to redeem the collateral by repaying the secured obligations in full. By contrast, a lessee under an operating lease has no legal ownership rights in the underlying asset. An owner that has leased the aircraft (i.e., a lessor) may take possession of the aircraft after the lessee's default or upon termination of the lease following expiration of its term. See UCC § 2A-525(2). If a secured party has provided the lessee with a covenant of quiet enjoyment, then the secured party may not take possession until the lessee has defaulted under the lease. If, on the other hand, a lessee has agreed that the lease is subject and subordinate to the rights and interests of the secured party under the financing, then the leasing may be terminated and the aircraft repossessed upon the occurrence of an event of default under the financing.

5.8 Are there any restrictions on the ability of the lessor to export the aircraft from your jurisdiction on termination of the leasing?

An export certificate of airworthiness is generally required pursuant to the Federal Aviation Regulations. Otherwise, the export of an aircraft that does not have any restricted or military parts or avionics does not require a special licence, although certain transfers are prohibited, including transfers to certain sanctioned countries, persons or entities.

5.9 Are exchange controls prevailing in your jurisdiction as regards payments in foreign currency? Will any consents be required for the remittance of the sale proceeds abroad?

There are no exchange controls prevailing in the United States or required governmental consents as regards payments in foreign currency.

5.10 If the lease is governed by English law and a judgment is obtained by the lessor in the English courts, can that judgment be automatically enforced in your jurisdiction or will the case have to be re-examined on its merits?

Enforcement of English judgments is not automatic in New York. Rather, a judgment creditor must first get a New York court to recognise the English judgment. In most U.S. jurisdictions, however, recognition proceedings for English court judgments – as with most foreign judgments – do not entail a full re-examination of the case on the merits; rather, the scope is limited to assessing if the judgment is final, conclusive and enforceable where rendered. See supra question 5.4. New York courts have found that "the overall fairness of England's legal system, upon which [the New York] system is based, is beyond dispute", so English judgments are typically re-examined only for jurisdictional purposes. See CIBC Mellon Tr. Co. v. Mora Hotel Corp. N.V., 100 N.Y.2d 215 (2003) (citing CPLR § 5304).

5.11 What is the applicable procedure for repossession of an aircraft under other forms of security interests?

The procedures discussed in response to question 5.1 for mortgagees also apply to repossessions of aircraft under other forms of security interests.

6. Conventions

6.1 Has your jurisdiction ratified any of the following: (a) The Chicago Convention of 1944 on International Civil Aviation (the Chicago Convention); (b) The 1948 Convention on the International Recognition of Rights in Aircraft (the Geneva Convention); (c) The 1933 Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules Relating to the Precautionary Arrest of Aircraft (the 1933 Rome Convention); and (d) The Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment (the Cape Town Convention) and the Protocol to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment?

The United States has ratified the Chicago Convention, the Geneva Convention and the Cape Town Convention. The United States has not ratified the 1933 Rome Convention.

6.2 Has ratification of the Cape Town Convention caused any conflicts or issues with local laws?

No. We note that the United States has not made a declaration with respect to "Alternative A" on the basis that existing law (i.e., Section 1110) was equivalent and sufficiently robust. While several non-U.S. airlines have filed for Chapter 11 in the United States in recent years, and creditors of such non-U.S. airlines did not have the benefit of Section 1110, U.S. bankruptcy courts have not had to apply Alternative A.

6.3 What is the legal position regarding non-consensual rights and interests under Article 39 of the Cape Town Convention?

The United States had made a declaration, pursuant to Article 39 of the Cape Town Convention, that (a) all categories of non-consensual rights or interests that, under U.S. law, have and will in the future have priority over an interest in an object equivalent to that of the holder of a registered international interest shall to that extent have priority over a registered international interest, whether in or outside insolvency proceedings, and (b) nothing in the Cape Town Convention shall affect the right of the United States, any entity thereof, any intergovernmental organisation in which the United States is a member state, or other provider of public services in the United States, to arrest or detain an aircraft object under U.S. law for payment of amounts owed to any such entity, organisation, or provider directly relating to the services provided by it in respect of that object or another object.

6.4 Has your jurisdiction adopted the remedies on insolvency provided under Article XI of the Protocol to the Cape Town Convention?

No, the United States has not made a declaration to adopt these insolvency remedies under the Protocol to the Cape Town Convention. However, Article XI of the Protocol to the Cape Town Convention, in particular Alternative A described therein, is considered to have been modelled on Section 1110 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Section 1110 provides a 60-day period akin to the "waiting period" contemplated by Alternative A of the Protocol to the Cape Town Convention, and provides comparable protections to secured parties. Please see question 8.4 below for a more detailed discussion of Section 1110.

6.5 What is the procedure to file an irrevocable deregistration and export request authorisation under the Cape Town Convention (IDERA)?

The standard procedure to file an IDERA is to provide an original copy of the IDERA in the form annexed to the Protocol to the Cape Town Convention to FAA counsel, who then submits it for filing with the FAA.

7. Liability for Damage and Environmental

7.1 Can the owner be strictly liable – liable without a requirement to prove fault or negligence – for any damage or loss caused by the aircraft assuming the owner is an innocent owner with no operational control of the aircraft?

Under Section 44112(b) of the Transportation Code, an owner of an aircraft registered with the FAA can be liable for personal injury, death or property loss or damage on land or water caused by a civil aircraft, engine or propeller only if such equipment was in the actual control of the owner. The majority of courts that have considered the federal exclusion from liability under Section 44112 have construed it broadly as a safe harbour to pre-empt state statutes and common law claims that impose liabilities on owners (such as lessors under an operating lease) not in actual possession or control. However, there is a minority view that would narrowly construe the exclusion from liability and allow certain claims under state law, such as tort claims for negligent entrustment of property. As such, it is still recommended that "an innocent owner" obtain broad indemnification from the operator covering all operational risks, and that broad liability insurance covering any such risks be required.

7.2 Does the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), or ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), apply to aircraft and aircraft operators in your jurisdiction? Will charges levied according to the EU ETS, or its equivalent, give rise to any in rem rights in relevant aircraft that are part of the fleet of the operator concerned and, if so, will such rights rank in priority ahead of any mortgage interests properly registered in the relevant aircraft and/or engine?

On October 6, 2016, 191 member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization ("ICAO"), including the United States, adopted CORSIA, which calls for a global, market-based measure to help the aviation industry meet its goal of carbon-neutral growth, and agreed to its implementation in phases in the years leading up to 2027, when virtually all international flights will be subject to mandatory offsetting requirements. Effective January 11, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency finalised a greenhouse emission standards regulation for aircraft used in commercial and private aviation to match ICAO's aircraft carbon dioxide standards.

The EU ETS does not apply in the United States and charges levied according to it would not give rise to any rights in rem over an aircraft when it is located in the United States. There are no statutory rights of detention in the United States; however, the effect of some statutory provisions under federal and state law may give rise to the right to detain an aircraft, such as when an operator fails to pay airport charges or through the enforcement of unpaid tax liens. Non-consensual preferential liens, such as mechanic's or fuel supplier's liens, are permitted in the United States on a state law level and may arise over an aircraft fleet.

7.3 What liabilities (actual or potential) could an owner, lessor or financier of an aircraft incur in your jurisdiction because of a failure to comply with local environmental law and/or regulations on the part of an operator of aircraft leased or financed by it?

Aside from FAA engine noise standards, there are no broad-reaching federal environmental regulations that would affect an owner, lessor or financer of an aircraft.

As a general matter, environmental issues have attracted particular legislative and regulatory focus with a wide range of environmental regulations applicable to airport activity and equipment, including as to emissions standards and operational activities requiring permits. The United States is party to the Montreal Protocol and the Chicago Convention, which established ICAO, and parties to the Montreal Protocol and ICAO have issued amendments and resolutions to support environmental protections. The current administration has indicated that it would consider extending federal tax incentives and federal local guarantee authority for clean energy projects. The U.S. Supreme Court case of City of Burbank v. Lockheed Air Terminal established federal pre-emption over environmental issues such as noise.

8. Insolvency and Searches

8.1 Are there any public registers in your jurisdiction where a search can be carried out to determine whether an order or resolution for any bankruptcy, bankruptcy protection or similar insolvency proceedings has been registered in relation to an operator or lessee?

Yes, all federal courts, including bankruptcy courts, maintain electronic databases where interested parties can run searches to determine whether a bankruptcy case has been commenced or to learn about the status of a pending bankruptcy case.

8.2 In the event that an operator or lessee were to become insolvent either on a balance sheet basis (assets less than liabilities) or is unable to pay debts as they fall due, would an operator or lessee be required to file for insolvency protection?

Under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, an operator or lessee of an aircraft is not required to file for bankruptcy because it becomes insolvent or is unable to pay its debts. Creditors, however, can commence an involuntary bankruptcy against an operator or lessee if certain conditions are satisfied.

8.3 Do the available forms of insolvency protection in your jurisdiction involve the appointment of either an officer of the court or a specifically court-appointed official to take control of the operator or lessee (an 'Insolvency Official') while in insolvency protection?

In liquidation cases under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a trustee is appointed to liquidate and administer the debtor's assets.

In most cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the debtor remains in control of its assets and operations. But in cases involving fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, gross mismanagement or similar bad facts, creditors and other parties in interest may ask the bankruptcy court to appoint a trustee to operate the debtor's business and manage the reorganisation.

8.4 Does the commencement of insolvency protection involving the appointment of an Insolvency Official in your jurisdiction have the effect of prohibiting the owner from taking the following actions to enforce the lease after commencement of such protection: (a) applying any security deposit held by the owner against any unpaid amounts due under the lease; (b) accepting payment of rent or other lease payments from the lessee, a guarantor or a shareholder; (c) giving notice of default under the lease; (d) obtaining a judgment or arbitral award for unpaid lease payments; (e) giving notice to terminate the leasing of the aircraft and/or engine; or (f) exercising rights to repossess the aircraft and/or engine?

Immediately upon the commencement of a bankruptcy case, an automatic stay or moratorium goes into effect, prohibiting creditors from taking actions against the debtor or its property without court approval, including (i) the commencement or continuation of an action, (ii) the enforcement of a judgment, (iii) any act to create, perfect or enforce a lien, (iv) any act to collect or recover a claim against the debtor (including sending collection letters), (v) the setoff or netting of claims or the application of security deposits, (vi) the termination of an unexpired lease or contract, and (vii) other exercises of remedies.

In Chapter 11 cases where the debtor is a U.S. certificated air carrier, if the debtor fails to comply with certain requirements with respect to aircraft equipment (including aircraft engines and spare parts), then the automatic stay does not apply to the aircraft equipment lessor, lender or conditional vendor after the 60th day of the order for relief (in voluntary bankruptcy cases, this is the date the bankruptcy case was commenced). Specifically, under Section 1110 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, an aircraft lessor, lender or conditional vendor may demand repossession, commence foreclosure proceedings or exercise other remedies in accordance with the underlying agreement if, within 60 days after the order for relief, the debtor fails to (i) cure all defaults, and (ii) agree to perform its obligations under the underlying agreement. The 60-day period may be extended with the consent of the aircraft lessor, lender or conditional vendor and the bankruptcy court's approval.

8.5 Can the commencement of insolvency proceedings have retrospective effect in relation to any such actions taken before commencement? If so, for what period can there be a look back?

Yes, certain transactions may be avoided or unwound in bankruptcy. For example, the debtor or trustee may avoid transfers to or for the benefit of a creditor made during the 90 days before the commencement of the bankruptcy case that enable the creditor to receive more than it would have received had the transfer not been made and a Chapter 7 liquidation had occurred. The look-back period for these "preferential transfers" is extended to one year for the debtor's insiders. Various defences protect transfers made during the 90-day look-back period, including the ordinary course of business defence. This common defence protects transfers made (i) according to ordinary business terms or in the ordinary course of business or financial affairs of the debtor and the creditor, and (ii) on account of debts incurred in the ordinary course of business or financial affairs of the debtor and the creditor.

The debtor or trustee may also avoid fraudulent transfers, which include (i) transfers made with actual intent to hinder, delay or defraud creditors (referred to as intentionally fraudulent transfers), and (ii) transfers made or obligations incurred for less than reasonably equivalent value while the debtor was insolvent or had unreasonably small capital, or which resulted in the debtor becoming insolvent (referred to as constructively fraudulent transfers). The look-back period under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code's fraudulent transfer statute is two years before the commencement of the bankruptcy case, although various arguments may be made for invoking a longer look-back period. Fraudulent transfers may also be avoided under applicable state law where the look-back period is often longer than two years. For example, in New York, actions to avoid constructively fraudulent transfers must be filed within four years of the transfer or obligation, and actions to avoid intentionally fraudulent transfers must be filed within four years of the transfer or obligation or within one year of when the transfer or obligation was or reasonably could have been discovered, whichever is later.

8.6 Is there, either under law or as a matter of practice in your jurisdiction, a period of time within which the Insolvency Official will either 'adopt' the lease and pay rent and other lease payments as an expense of the insolvency or 'reject' the lease and permit the owner to enforce such rights as it may have under the lease? (a) If the lease is 'adopted', will the Insolvency Official also pay any unpaid lease payments due as at commencement of the insolvency protection? (b) If not or if the lease is 'rejected', would the owner's claim for any outstanding sums rank equally with other ordinary unsecured creditors of the lessee?

The debtor can assume or reject unexpired leases at any time prior to the confirmation of a Chapter 11 plan, unless the bankruptcy court, for cause shown after notice and a hearing, fixes an earlier date. If the debtor assumes the lease, then it has to cure defaults (including by paying any amounts that were outstanding as of the commencement of the case) and provide adequate assurance of future performance. If the debtor rejects the lease, then the lessor's claim for breach of contract damages and for amounts due as of the commencement of the case will be treated as a general unsecured claim and will rank equally with other general unsecured claims. The lessor will also have an administrative expense claim for amounts due for use of the aircraft equipment during the bankruptcy case (i.e., after the commencement of the case but before the effective date of rejection), and that administrative expense claim will have priority over general unsecured claims.

8.7 Are there certain types of preferred creditors whose claims will rank above claims of the owner?

If the owner's claim is unsecured, then yes, certain claims may have priority over the owner's claim. The U.S. Bankruptcy Code has a priority scheme that governs distributions to creditors. Secured claims enjoy the highest priority; a creditor with a lien or a right of setoff has a secured claim to the extent of the value of the collateral or the amount subject to setoff. The U.S. Bankruptcy Code then recognises certain priority unsecured claims, giving highest priority to "superpriority" claims for post-petition financing and the failure of adequate protection (if the adequate protection granted to guard a secured creditor's collateral proves to be inadequate). Next are priority unsecured claims for various categories, including administrative expense claims for costs associated with administering the bankruptcy case, employee wages, and certain taxes. General unsecured claims come next in the priority scheme, followed by any subordinated claims and the interests of equity holders.

8.8 If the aircraft is in the possession of a person other than the operator or lessee at the commencement of insolvency protection of the operator or lessee, for example, an independent maintenance facility, will such person be entitled, under the laws of your jurisdiction, to assert a lien arising under law or contract over the aircraft in respect of amounts then due and unpaid to such person by the operator or lessee?

Generally, providers such as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities can assert liens over aircraft in their possession for repairs or service of the aircraft, although the laws of the state where the provider is located will likely govern the scope and extent of the provider's rights.

9. Detention and Confiscation

9.1 Other than insolvency laws (see section 8), are there any laws that may have the effect of defeating the owner's right in the aircraft – for example, government requisition? Do the laws of your jurisdiction provide for any compensation in such circumstances?

The U.S. government has a right to requisition all or any part of a U.S. airline transportation system for government use during times of war and is required under the U.S. Constitution to provide just compensation for any such taking of private property for a public use.

9.2 Are there any rights in relation to third parties to detain or sell the aircraft pursuant to illegal activities, tax or any other laws if the operator or lessee fails to pay when due? If so, can the aircraft be forfeited and sold without the owner being made aware?

Third-party rights that may have priority over an owner's rights include the following:

the right of the U.S. Customs Service to seize an aircraft for transporting drugs (except for airlines involved in common carriage);

the U.S. government's requisition rights (see answer to question 9.1 above);

federal tax liens, which are filed with the relevant state or county and cannot be filed with the FAA Registry or registered with the International Registry;

airport and air navigation authorities' charges; and

certain possessory liens (i.e., mechanic or fuel provider) to the extent provided under applicable state law.

The types of liens and rights listed above would not generally permit the holder to forfeit and sell the aircraft without the owner being made aware.

Acknowledgments

The authors would like to thank Brian Beckerman (Pillsbury Associate, Litigation) and Harsha Reddy (Pillsbury Partner, Tax) for their contributions to this chapter.

Previously published by ICLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.