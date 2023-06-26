I'm delighted to have been featured in this month's UAS podcast, hosted by Craig Mahaney, the CEO of DronePort Network. In our discussion, we talk about the challenges and opportunities in advanced air mobility and what industry and regulators are doing to move the adoption of this technology forward. You can access the podcast via video or audio here.

The timing of our podcast was impeccable, since just after our conversation was recorded, the FAA released a plan for rules relating to pilot certification and operations for VTOLs ("powered lift"). For a more detailed analysis of the proposed rule, please see this blog with my colleague Greg Speier.

If there is flexibility in the approach manufacturers may use to demonstrate safety before our regulators, that encourages freedom of thought and innovation. www.uascluster.com/...

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.