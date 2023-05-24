ARTICLE

Our newsletter reflects the focus of Akin's cross-practice autonomous systems and advanced mobility team on developments in the regulatory, policy, trade, intellectual property, and cybersecurity and privacy spaces.

In this issue

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

Advanced Air Mobility

Technology, Environment and Legislation

Autonomy & Electric Vehicles

Akin Thought Leadership

Events

Akin Spotlight

Autonomous Systems & Advanced Mobility: 2023 Trends & Predictions We are excited to share this piece to guide you through the new trends and legal developments of the autonomous systems and advanced mobility space.

Click here to download the report

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

Volocopter Completes Production Setup for Electric Air Taxis – sUAS News

Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), announced yesterday the opening of its production facilities in Bruchsal. The company marked this milestone with the opening of a new hangar that will host the company's final assembly line with an airfield to conduct development flight tests as well as quality checks. All company-owned production sites, which will manufacture the first EASA-certified electric air taxis, will ramp up into full operation in April. From this facility, electric air taxis made in Germany will be deployed across the world, offering commercial services starting next year.

Read the Article

Making Drones Suitable for Cities – Tech Xplore

Unmanned aerial vehicles will make their way into urban skies only if the safety of people below can be ensured. The Spanish resort town of Benidorm is known for its sandy beaches with clear waters, a skyline dominated by towering hotels and tourists from northern Europe. But one day in February, it also served as a testing ground for European society's future with drones. Since the local economy depends on tourism during the summer, Benidorm is relatively empty in winter—and that's a plus when it comes to safety while testing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The tall buildings that dominate the skyline also stand in nicely for those of a big city. In sum, it's an ideal place to try out new drone technology. And an EU-funded project called DELOREAN has done just that—testing new types of satellite tracking for drones on 9 February.

Read the Article

Burgum: Northern Plains UAS Test Site Leverages Vantis, Grand Sky in Response to Flood Emergency – Office of Gov. Burgum

The Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) is preparing to support statewide emergency response efforts following Gov. Doug Burgum's emergency declaration for spring flooding.

The NPUASTS administers Vantis, North Dakota's statewide unmanned aircraft system (UAS) beyond visual line of site network at the Grand Sky Business Park near Grand Forks. The NPUASTS will enhance recovery efforts through flood level monitoring, community awareness tools and a 24/7 Mission Network and Operations Center (MNOC).

Read the Press Release

