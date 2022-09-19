ARTICLE

United States: Whether Severe Allergy To Dogs Or Race Discrimination Prompted Removal From Flight To Los Angeles Is At Issue In A Fourth Circuit Appeal.

In Dr. Anila Daulatzai v. State of Maryland and Southwest Airlines Co., Nos. 21-2214 (L), 22-1816 (4th Cir.), plaintiff-appellant was forcibly removed from a flight by Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers after Southwest employees denied her passage. Plaintiff-appellant claimed that her removal was based on her race and, after amendments to her complaint, claimed racial discrimination, intentional torts, and federal and state constitutional violations. Southwest claimed that plaintiff-appellant was removed because she had told several Southwest employees that she was deathly allergic to dogs, of which there were two on the flight.

The trial court granted an unopposed motion to dismiss the second amended complaint, which plaintiff-appellant appealed, and then—in a 41-page decision following a limited remand by the Fourth Circuit—denied a motion to file a third amended complaint. Daulatzai v. Maryland, No. JKB-21-0590, 2022 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105081 (D. Md. June 8, 2022). The two appeals were consolidated by the Fourth Circuit, and plaintiff-appellant's opening brief is due September 12th.

Daulatzai v. SWA, Nos. 21-2214 (L), 22-1816 (4th Cir.).

