The State AG Report - 4.7.2022

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Hello Mother, Hello Father:  Bipartisan AG Coalition Calls on TikTok for Stronger Parental Controls, Content Moderation
  • California AG Submits Amicus Brief in Epic vs. Apple Appeal
  • Auto Dealer Pays $10 Million in Record-Setting Settlement with the FTC and Illinois
  • Montana AG Leads Coalition Objecting to Proposed Title IX Rulemaking
  • Clearing the Air:  AG Coalition Led by California Comment on Proposed EPA Regulation of Aircraft Emissions
  • CFPB Sanctions Student Loan Servicer for Misleading Borrowers About Loan Forgiveness

Read more here.

