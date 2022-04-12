The State AG Report - 4.7.2022
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Hello Mother, Hello Father: Bipartisan AG Coalition Calls on TikTok for Stronger Parental Controls, Content Moderation
- California AG Submits Amicus Brief in Epic vs. Apple Appeal
- Auto Dealer Pays $10 Million in Record-Setting Settlement with the FTC and Illinois
- Montana AG Leads Coalition Objecting to Proposed Title IX Rulemaking
- Clearing the Air: AG Coalition Led by California Comment on Proposed EPA Regulation of Aircraft Emissions
- CFPB Sanctions Student Loan Servicer for Misleading Borrowers About Loan Forgiveness
Read more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.